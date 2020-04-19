'Government not doing enough to save black-owned small businesses,' says Black Business Council

Zungu who attended a virtual Nedlac meeting on Friday said that the BBC is impressing upon South Africans the need to reimagine the economy.

“We have to reimagine our future with dependency on ourselves, with localisation taken to the next level. Where we have previously procured things like medical supplies with ease before, we may face difficulty now. We have to localise now. We have to rebuild our industrial capacity with greater determination.”

Informal traders are among the most vulnerable participants in the economy and efforts to intervene will be hampered by the lack of a paper trail which at times characterises the sector. Zungu said that government needs to take a more proactive and collaborative approach to dealing with informal traders in the coming months.

“We must rely on hawkers associations, they have their membership. They know where their people are based and what they sell and so on, they may not be registered with Sars but it does not mean that they don’t provide a service. In the same way we go to informal settlements where houses are not registered, looking for humans to provide with food or to test, let us reach out to informal traders. They are not rebellious by not registering — some of those processes are too complex — but they are active in the economy in a major way. They contribute to the revenue which government is collecting,” said Zungu.