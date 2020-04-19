Funerals cannot be the same again: Zweli Mkhize

Mkhize said there were “various things” that happened at funerals which “might expose people to contracting Covid-19".

“It is important for us to say that social distancing still remains a very important issue to curb this pandemic. Unfortunately, we've observed that quite often during funerals, as people are giving each other comfort and hugging, they'll be holding each other very closely, and some are crying, maybe some are coughing, and so on. These are some of the things that come naturally to us, but we just need to make our people aware that this is a matter of concern to us,” he said.

Mkhize added that when people use the same spades or picks to dig the grave, they could be sharing the virus among each other. This was especially the case if they weren't wearing gloves.

“Sometimes when they come back from the grave site, then they will be washing hands in one basin. Sometimes they go through a buffet meal, which means there is one spoon for everyone and therefore don't have a spoon per person.

“Therefore, we think that some of these issues are a real challenge. So we would like to ask our people now to change the approach as they deal with the issues of funerals,” he said.