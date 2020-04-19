Drinking and smoking ‘not helpful’ in fighting Covid-19: Mkhize

In general, cigarettes “have a very negative impact”, he said.

He said both active and passive smoking was linked to “many other conditions”, including primary disease, pulmonary symptoms or chest-related symptoms. It also negatively affects the lining of the lungs and the cardiovascular system.

Mkhize said smoking was specifically discouraged given the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once you put Covid-19 in as an added infection, we believe those who smoke are more vulnerable to being affected because Covid-19 affects the capacity of the lungs to be able to process the daily exchange of gases in the lungs.

“We really discourage people from smoking. I still have to find a benefit that tobacco will have in an individual,” he said.

Mkhize spoke about smoking as South Africa has banned the sale of cigarettes and alcohol under the nationwide lockdown, despite threats of lawsuits to have the items on sale.

Mkhize was also specifically asked about his "fears around alcohol consumption" during the lockdown.

He said the overall impact of alcohol consumption was also negative.

"The problem with alcohol consumption is that we have to rely on people's sober judgments to conduct themselves in a way that encourages distancing, encourages people coughing properly, hygiene and so on. The impact of alcohol is that it will tend to reduce that capacity in an individual.

"We believe it's not something helpful in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.