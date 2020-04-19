Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't guaranteed: Zweli Mkhize

However, Mkhize said this didn't necessarily mean the lockdown was going to be extended. Instead, he said, it was important to break down the numbers.

He said the benchmark figure of between 45 and 90 cases daily, cited by Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who is leading a ministerial advisory committee, was based on the number of people presenting themselves for testing, and not those who had tested positive based on government's recently launched screening and testing programmes.

"The indications are the figure they were looking at works on the basis of a statistical range. In this case, they were talking about 45 to about 89. As they were analysing the figures that were coming in, they were of the view that the figures - I think the past few days they were looking at figures of about 90 or 95, depending on the day - were still within the broad range.

"If you look at the figures 45 to 89, the difference between that and a figure of 50 to above 100 is a statistical issue where they feel the difference is not too wide.

"The tests being analysed take into account that you're no longer dealing with exactly the same cohort, or maybe not the same type of patient. The patients we were analysing went and presented themselves to the [health] facilities. But once you bring in an element of going look for people out there, then it changes things a bit.

“In that way, therefore, they [the advisory committee] felt there is not a huge indication of a big change [in number of passive cases] at that point,” he said.