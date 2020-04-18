WATCH | Danie Gerber, daughter share news of Covid-19 recovery

South African rugby legend Danie Gerber and his daughter Elanie Gerber have tested negative for Covid-19.

The two were diagnosed with the viral disease in late March.

In a video Elanie shared on Facebook on Saturday, the two said they had received “incredible news”.

“My dad and I have just tested negative We are so grateful and so blessed. All you need to do is follow the regulations,” Elanie said.

“At this stage, we're just focusing on my mother, to get her through this. So we're flipping excited.”

Danie thanked all those who had supported them and sent them messages and prayers.

“We are grateful. Please, stay at home. Don’t try to play God. Look after yourself, think about those around you because this thing spreads incredibly fast.

“We don’t want you to be in the same boat as we were because it’s not a nice boat to be in.”

Watch the video: