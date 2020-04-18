‘Surge in Covid-19 cases is from start of lockdown’

“As in the art of war, one of the biggest flaws is to underestimate the enemy.

“We should not do that with this virus,” he said.

“Some people thought they could outwit this virus, that you didn’t need to really tackle it head-on, and that you could either try to achieve herd immunity by allowing natural infection — particularly in young people in whom it is quite mild — or you take partial protection measures while allowing a spread to occur while protecting the elderly.

“Countries have tried those and have found those strategies haven’t really been effective,” he said.

“Nobody ever thought we would need to deal with something like this.”

Abdool Karim added that, at the very least, the Soccer World Cup in 2010 had given SA an edge.

“At the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), we put in place an amazing ops centre for the World Cup.

“It is a wall full of big television screens showing maps of the country, where police stations are and so on.

“What we now had to do was add data into the system of where the cases are.

“That’s where the community health workers come in, using cellphone technology, he said.

“The community health care workers have to enter information on a cellphone and it sends the locations to the ops room.

“The location pings at the CSIR.

“That is how we know where we have covered the country with our screening.