Sorry, not sorry! That chicken and other cooked foods are not essential goods

Cooked food from South African supermarkets like Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Checkers are not regarded as essential goods, and trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has again called for their hot-food sections to be closed.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Patel clarified that supermarkets' hot-food sections, like fast-food restaurants, should be closed for the remainder of the lockdown.

“We would like to clarify the situation ... takeaways and restaurants were closed during the initial announcement of the beginning of the lockdown. We also communicated to the supermarkets that their hot-food sections need to be closed.

“The police have also communicated that. We need to ensure that the law, as it stands, is observed. It is very clear what the position is [that the selling of cooked food is not allowed]," said Patel.

Earlier this week, celebrity chef Luyanda Mafanya lost her essential-service permit after she tweeted about delivering cooked food to her clients during the lockdown.

Her now-deleted tweet, which caused a stir, was attached with pictures of cooked chicken and wors.