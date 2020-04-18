Hundreds line up for food parcels

Hunger led to hundreds of people queuing outside Dower College in Salt Lake in Port Elizabeth yesterday just to get a small bag of food.

This was part of Sassa’s [SA Social Security Agency] distribution of 720 food parcels allocated to 72 people from each of the 10 wards in the northern areas.

Sassa regional manager Bandile Maqetuka said the department had almost finished its budget for the distribution of food.

However, Maqetuka said Sassa was in talks with the National Treasury to secure more funding.

“Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was allocated R5,9m,” Maqetuka said. “We could only procure 4,341 food parcels for the 60 wards in the city.”

This means each ward had either received or would get 72 food parcels.

“The lockdown forced us to use our annual budget. We anticipate by the end of this month the funds will be depleted and we are waiting for the National Treasury’s response for additional funding.

“People can apply for food parcels using our toll-free number, which is 080-060 1011. We appeal to communities to identify people who need help. They can only refer them to Sassa officials,” Maqetuka said.

Pastor Norman Boezak, 55, of Helenvale, who lives with his wife and five children, said he saw the food parcel as a miracle.

His groceries had run out a week ago and he was forced to survive by borrowing money.