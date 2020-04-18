How funeral drove Nelson Mandela Bay’s infection spike

A third of all cases of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay stem from the KwaDwesi funeral of a retired nurse that took place in March.

So far, 28 people who attended the March 21 funeral have tested positive for the infection caused by the coronavirus. One later died.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay stood at 84 on Friday.

The funeral started at a house in KwaDwesi with the procession making its way to a nearby Methodist church — where 1,200 people attended.

At that time, gatherings of more than 100 people had already been prohibited after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster because of the pandemic a week earlier.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba have attributed the spike in confirmed cases in the city to this funeral.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said of the 1,200 people who were in attendance, 185 had been traced since April 1.

“Immediately after a person who attended the funeral tested positive we started tracing others.

“We have traced more as second generation [people who been in contact with the mourners] and so far that number is 100,” he said.

Manana said 28 people — ranging in age from 29-76 — had tested positive after they attended the funeral.

Several overseas guests who had travelled from England and Dubai had also been present, he said.

He said the municipality and department had put up flyers urging residents to come forward if they had attended the funeral.

“So far, the information we have received is that a huge number of people attended, which the tracing team is looking at.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s Covid-19 disaster management forum has set up a toll-free number for all those who had attended a funeral so they can call and be tested.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said they had received more than 150 calls so far.