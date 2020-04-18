Bethelsdorp man taken to Livingstone Hospital for Covid-19

A Bethelsdorp man who had tested positive for the Coronavirus was separated from his family and taken to the quarantine facility at Livingstone Hospital.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the 45-year-old man, who works for a Walmer food distribution company, had been been tested at a clinic in Central on April 14.

"On April 16, the test came back as positive. It was forwarded to the Chatty Clinic for further action.

"On April 17, the nursing sister from Chatty Clinic went to the house to inform the person and to move him to a quarantine facility at Livingstone Hospital.

"He was at home with his daughter and her five-month old baby.

"Police was present to assist should there be any resistance however the patient fully co-operated and understood all that was explained by the nursing sister.

"Two ambulances were arranged, one transported him to Livingstone Hospital while the other took his daughter and her child to Dora Nginza Hospital for testing."