Spike in Covid-19 cases is from the start of lockdown - Salim Abdool Karim

Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who has quickly become a household name in South Africa, is the government's chief adviser on Covid-19.

He impressed the country on Easter Monday when he laid out the government's strategy to tackle the coronavirus. On Friday morning, he gave a webinar through the Centre for the Programme of Research in SA, where he is a scientific director.

This is what he had to say:

The spike in the past week comprises infections from the beginning of lockdown

Abdool Karim said positive laboratory results pertain to an infection that occurred, on average, two weeks prior. What we are seeing now in terms of the spike is a result of improved data from the roll out of the community health-care worker programme.

“The first two weeks of cases that we see after lockdown actually occurred before the lockdown. The third week of lockdown is probably our best indicator of infections that occurred straight after the lockdown,” he explained.

The initial drop was not because of the lockdown, but the declaration of a state of disaster which resulted in measures including schools being closed, physical distancing and restrictions on airports.