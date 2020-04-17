New venue needed for Cala Covid-19 patients

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has instructed the departments of health and public works to find a new quarantine site for 14 Cala residents who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Their booking at Mioca Lodge was cancelled by the provincial government, Mabuyane announcedon Friday.

There had earlier been controversy around the use of the guest house, which is owned by the daughter of transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe.

“This decision is a proper action by government to remove any amount of doubt in the prudence of the work government is doing to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the province,” Mabuyane said.

“The work we are doing includes accommodating a number of people who will require decent and suitable accommodation for both quarantine and self-isolation during this pandemic.”

Mabuyane commended Mioca’s willingness to accommodate the Cala group, especially “when some accommodation facilities in the area and other parts of the province were reportedly not willing to accommodate people who needed accommodation for quarantine and isolation”.

“We appreciate more that they were able to accommodate people who needed quarantine and isolation at no cost to government until government was able to find an alternative venue for them,” he said.

“The MEC for transport, safety and liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, assured me she does not own the B&B at issue and that the ownership of this business enterprise by her daughter was declared as required.

“Given the procurement of this B&B was not done by the departments led by MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe, that she does not own this business and was not involved directly or indirectly in the procurement process of this facility, the allegations of corruption and nepotism peddled by some individuals on social media have not been substantiated.

“We must guard against making unfounded and baseless accusations against any individual with no evidence to support such claims,” Mabuyane added.

“People who are quarantined and isolated will be accommodated at decent and suitable facilities because they are humans whose rights and dignity must be protected.”

On Thursday, the Chris Hani district municipality — which Emalahleni falls under — had 21 registered Covid-19 cases.

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba earlier denied knowing the 14 Cala residents were being quarantined at Mioca.

“The only [information] that got to me was a call from [Emalahleni mayor Nontombizanele] Koni who said they've got issues similar to PE and Port St Johns in terms of a funeral and out of that there were people who had tested positive.

“She was asking for a quarantine site.

“I directed Koni to speak to the district manager and that was where I left the issue.

“The next I know is that people have already been put up.”

Gomba said President Cyril Ramaphosa had tasked public works with ensuring enough quarantine and isolation venues outside hospitals.

Koni said the municipality had exhausted all other options for a venue for Covid-19 cases in the region.

“We went to Glen Grey Hospital and it only had two beds in the section for men.

“Even with those two beds, people had to pass other patients to get to toilets, which would risk infection.

“Frontier Hospital in Komani was not ready as patients had not been moved to make isolation space available for coronavirus patients.

“Whittlesea Hospital had four beds available but the same issue as Glen Grey in terms of possible transmission would also be a problem,” Koni said.

The mayor said the municipality had no choice but to isolate those who had tested positive.

“We’re in the rural areas here.

“The results of some of the people came back on Saturday and Sunday.

“When we looked in on them on Sunday and Monday, we found some had taken taxis into Komani, hiked to stores and went about the community not wearing masks.

“After exhausting all other options, the MEC of public works [Babalo Madikizela] said we should go to Mioca because all the other B & that had signed up to quarantine people had pulled out or were not ready,” Koni said.

Madikizela said the department had ensured there would be quarantine sites in every municipality.

“Unfortunately there is no formula here because you have guest house owners and student accommodation owners who had signed up to [be] quarantine sites but had either pulled out or were not ready,” he said.