More than 240 Covid-19 cases in Eastern Cape as total climbs to 2,783

Gauteng became the first province in SA to have more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19, as the national total climbed to 2,783 by Friday evening.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that there were two newly confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness, taking the total to 50.

To date, 100,827 tests have been done.

"Today we regrettably report two new Covid-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape," said Mkhize in a statement

The provinces with the most cases were Gauteng with 1,018, the Western Cape with 717 and KwaZulu-Natal with 591.

GAUTENG 1,018

WESTERN CAPE 717

KWAZULU – NATAL 591

EASTERN CAPE 246

FREE STATE 100

LIMPOPO 26

NORTH WEST 24

MPUMALANGA 23

NORTHERN CAPE 16

UNALLOCATED 22

This is a developing story.