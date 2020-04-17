Medical schemes regulator may give industry a chance to breathe

The medical schemes regulator says it will temporarily relax rules to allow the industry to implement measures aimed at retaining members in the face of Covid-19, which threatens the affordability of cover for employers and consumers.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has issued an industry circular saying medical schemes can apply for exemptions to the Medical Schemes Act to launch lifelines for members, such as contribution holidays or access to their medical savings accounts to cover premiums.

The R160bn medical scheme market covers about 8.9 million members, most of whom are subsidised by their employers.

Medical schemes face a host of unexpected risks triggered by the pandemic, ranging from a claims spike to plummeting investment income driven by the turmoil on financial markets, which saw equity markets plunge 24% in the first quarter of 2020.

But their biggest worry is how to hold on to members, as companies and individuals grapple with the economic fallout of the lockdown and the growing threat of retrenchments.

“Almost all schemes have sufficient reserves to deal with even the worst-case scenarios of Covid-19 claims. This is exactly what reserves are for — a rainy day,” said Insight Actuaries & Consultants joint CEO Christoff Raath.

“The biggest uncertainty facing medical schemes is the possibility that jobs may be lost and the number of beneficiaries reduced in an anti-selective fashion,” he said, referring to young and healthy members being the first who would opt out.