Don't panic: this is what a voluntary lockdown until September means

A voluntary partial Covid-19 lockdown may be in place in SA until at least September as part of the measures to protect the most vulnerable - with the elderly requiring particular care.

The government also has plans to build field hospitals for triage processes. These are used in emergency health-care programmes to decide what measure of treatment to provide to people who arrive at medical facilities.

One of the country’s top epidemiologists, who chairs the ministerial advisory group on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, detailed these and other measures during a nationally televised presentation on Monday night.

Abdool Karim said protecting the elderly was among a raft of measures which needed to be put in place.

“Preferably those above 60 or 65 because mortality is still higher in that group, but above 70, we’re really concerned," he said.

Government was considering a “voluntary partial lockdown” until September, “when we think most of the wave of this pandemic will be over”.