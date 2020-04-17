DA calls for ‘smart deployment’ of community security structures

The DA has called for community security structures to be introduced in a controlled manner to support the authorities during the national lockdown.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield, formerly a member of the Eastern Cape legislature, said on Friday this support was urgently needed but it had to be carefully managed.

“The ability of the police to maintain law and order will be severely tested as SA enters a fourth week of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The DA is proposing a smart deployment that will take into consideration the risk of transmission of the coronavirus as well as the local conditions in communities.

“We are calling for the smart deployment of neighbourhood watches and community police forums to assist the under-resourced SAPS and military to ensure public safety during this time.”

Relevant cluster and station commanders should be authorised to permit neighbourhood watches and community police forums to patrol in those areas which were most vulnerable to crime and the latest crime statistics could be used to prioritise these areas.

Whitfield said a blanket deployment would put countless neighbourhood watch members and more than 60,000 community police forum members onto the streets and this would be untenable during the lockdown, given the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The DA’s smart deployment strategy was therefore proposing:

All neighbourhood watches and community police forums must have the relevant personal protective equipment and operate only as eyes and ears for the police — they should not be enforcers of the regulations or any other law;

A code of conduct or memorandum of understanding must be entered into between the police and the relevant community security structure which clearly sets out the conditions and limitations of their deployment during the lockdown;

The neighbourhood watch or community police forum must be recognised by their local SAPS station commander, and members authorised for deployment must posses an essential service permit; and

Community policing structures should be phased in as follows: hard lockdown — 25% deployment; soft lockdown — 50% deployment; soft open — 75% deployment; and open — 100% deployment.

While most South Africans were striving to curb the spread of the virus, criminals had taken advantage of this situation, he said.

“We are particularly concerned about rural communities, where police resources have historically been lacking.

“The DA therefore reiterates its call for rural community policing structures to be permitted to operate with the permission of the relevant cluster and station commanders.”

Crimes that were supposedly kept under control due to the presence of neighbourhood watches and community police forums before the lockdown, such as house break-ins, had reportedly increased in many areas, he said.

“Criminals see the lockdown and the lack of visible policing as an opportunity to commit crime.

“The DA believes that it is critically important for neighbourhood watches and community police forums to be able to patrol, so people who live in communities that are vulnerable to crime can feel safe during this time of anxiety and uncertainty.”