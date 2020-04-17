BCM has Eastern Cape's most Covid-19 infections

Gomba confirmed to DispatchLIVE that the current number of patients in the province who have died from the virus as four, in line with Thursday night’s announcement by national health minister Zweli Mkhize. But she also detailed the spread of viral infections across the province, showing a vast gap between infections in two of the major metros and the rest of the province.

Behind BCM, Nelson Mandela metro centred on Port Elizabeth has reported 84 infections. NMB also recorded the highest jump in new cases — 15 — on April 16.

Chris Hani district with its seat at Komani has 21 infection cases, Sarah Baartman district 11, OR Tambo district 9 and Amathole district 4.

Joe Gqabi district municipality centred on Barkly East and Alfred Nzo district around Mount Ayliff have not yet reported any infections.