WATCH | Kruger National Park elephants 'frustrated' by lockdown

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 16 April 2020
Kruger National Park shared a video of two elephants who appear to be 'frustated by the lockdown'.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A video shared by Kruger National Park shows that elephants may be just as frustrated by the lockdown as some citizens are.

The park has not had any visitors since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would go on lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The park remains closed and will take new bookings for tours from May 4, it said on its website

Two elephants were captured on camera “fighting” with each other as the lockdown continues until the end of April. 

