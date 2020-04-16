Ward councillor arrested, fined for issuing permit to taxi driver

A Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor has been arrested, fined R5,000 and released after allegedly illegally issuing a permit to a taxi driver to enable him to operate during the lockdown.

This is in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that 52-year-old Morris Ngabase had been arrested at the New Brighton police station on Thursday after presenting himself to police.

Ngabase, the ward 20 councillor, has been in office for seven months after taking over from convicted ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba, who is serving a sentence for fraud at St Albans prison.

Beetge said: “He was arrested at the station at 10.30am in New Brighton and was released again at 12.45pm on a fine of R5,000 in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

“There is a permit that was issued to a taxi driver saying that they were an essential service but they were not.”

Beetge would not be drawn into providing details on whether Ngabase had issued other permits.

“The detectives are investigating further into the matter and therefore we cannot say how many permits he [allegedly] issued,” he said.

Speaking to The Herald, Ngabase said: “There is no such thing.

“I did not sign any permits for taxi drivers.

“I never signed a permit,” he said.

Ngabase said he did not know where the allegation originated.

“Rumours will always be there,” he said.

However, the ANC’s acting chief whip in the Bay, Litho Suka, said Ngabase had allegedly admitted, during a conversation with Suka, to having signed the permit.

Suka said he had contacted Ngabase after hearing rumours that he had been handing out permits to taxi operators.

“He did confirm that he [allegedly] did give a taxi driver or an owner [a permit],” Suka said.

“Morris said he did not know that he could not issue out permits.”

Another ANC councillor, Vukile Dyele of ward 29, has been accused of convening a public meeting during the lockdown, which also contravenes the regulations.

Dyele denied having called the meeting.

“It’s false, I had not called any public meeting,” Dyele, who also presented himself to police on Thursday, said.

“I have seen messages on social media saying that I contravened lockdown regulations, but I did not.”

Police were not immediately able to provide an update on their investigation into the allegation against Dyele.

Dyele told The Herald he was waiting to meet acting ANC chief whip Litho Suka.

“I went to the police station and I saw the witness who laid the charges.

“This is a false case because it stems from him not getting a food parcel.

“There is even a voice note that threatens to charge me because of this.

“This man was rejected by Sassa because he has an income,” he added.

Suka said he was aware that both councillors had gone to the police but he was still awaiting a written response from them before he could provide detailed comment.

ANC regional coordinator Luyolo Nqakula said: “As the ANC we can confirm that both councillors did report to the police station to hand themselves over and they have been sanctioned.”

Asked if the party would also punish the councillors, Nqakula said: “The ANC as a party is seized with the matter.”

Meanwhile, the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay said it would be writing to the speaker of council, Buyelwa Mafaya, to request that she investigates the allegations.