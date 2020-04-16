News

'Today was supposed to be freedom day': social media on day 21 of lockdown

By Rethabile Radebe - 16 April 2020
If all had gone according to the initial plan, Thursday would have been the last day of the lockdown.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

As SA reached day 21 of the Covid-19 lockdown on Thursday, some South Africans took to social media to share stories about what they would have got up to on what was - before the extension - supposed to be the last day of lockdown.

Users on Twitter shared how Thursday would have brought about a form of liberation, as all South Africans have been confined in their homes for 21 days to contain the spread of the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown to the end of April after Covid-19 cases in SA were rising at an alarming rate.

As things stand, the confirmed number of cases in SA is at 2,506, with Gauteng the epicentre of the virus. The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA on Thursday morning was 34.

Here are some of the social media posts on the subject:

