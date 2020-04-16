Taxi in deadly head-on lockdown crash was 'fully loaded': Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says a minibus that collided with a truck in the Eastern Cape – killing 15 people and injuring two – was fully loaded, in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

The head-on crash happened on the N2 between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere on Wednesday afternoon.

“Initial reports placed the death toll at 11. However, rescue officials have since discovered 4 more bodies at the scene of the collision,” the transport ministry said in a statement.

“The deceased were all occupants of the minibus taxi, while the injured were in the truck.”