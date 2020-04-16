Retail outlets reprimanded for unlawful sale of takeaways

The state has lashed out at major retail outlets for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations by the selling cooked food, even calling for police to deal with the businesses.

This comes after a research by HeraldLIVE sister publication SowetanLIVE revealed that stores that fall under major retail outlets like Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Shoprite Group and Spar were selling cooked food in Gauteng.

This means consumers have been allowed to purchase pies, grilled and fried chicken, fish and chips, pap, rice, stew and salads, at a time when their competitors like Nandos, KFC, Chicken Licken, shisa nyamas, and kota sellers have been closed for business.

The department of cooperative governance, which is the custodian of lockdown regulations, pleaded ignorance on the matter and thanked SowetanLIVE for bringing it to their attention.

The department also accused the major retailers of indulging in anti-competitive behaviour.