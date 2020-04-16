Nelson Mandela Bay school break-ins spike during lockdown

Laptops, tablets, electric cables, and printers are some of the things looters have stolen from more than 10 schools in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past two weeks.

Provincial education department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said school break-ins had become prevalent during the lockdown and across the province about 30 had been reported.

Schools were broken into in New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide, Joe Slovo and the Gelvandale area.

The most recent incident happened at Die Heuwel Primary School in Hillside, where a classroom was ransacked and a printer stolen.

Education development officer Walter Asheen said the principal had made him aware of the incident, but it had not yet been reported to the department.

“I am aware that there have been several schools that were broken into around the area,” Asheen said, adding that a criminal complaint had been laid.