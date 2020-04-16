JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases rise to 91

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 has risen to 91.

A municipal report seen by The Herald shows that, as of April 16, the Bay’s numbers had increased significantly in the townships, with KwaDwesi recording 26 cases.

The figures were contained in a report by the city’s joint operations centre

The breakdown of the figures are as follows:

Algoa Park 4

Bluewater Bay 3

3 Ben Kamma 1

1 Despatch 3

3 Kabega Park 1

1 Kamma Park 1

1 KwaDwesi 26

26 KwaNobuhle 3

3 Kwazakhele 6

6 Lovemore Heights 1

1 Missionvale 1

1 Motherwell 1

1 Mt Croix 1

1 New Brighton 4

4 Newton Park 1

1 North End 2

2 Sherwood 3

3 Summerstrand 2

2 Uitenhage 3

3 Walmer 7

7 West End 3

3 Westering 1

1 Zwide 13

On Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced 2,506 confirmed cases of the virus.