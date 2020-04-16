Malabar shoppers up in arms over restricted shopping

There were mixed feelings from Bay residents yesterday after social media posts did the rounds claiming that police would be severely restricting residents from leaving their suburbs to do shopping.

Various posts on Facebook and messages forwarded via WhatsApp groups alleged that Kabega Park police would be enforcing stringent rules to prevent residents from going further than their local shops to purchase goods.

One Malabar resident, 64, who asked to remain anonymous, said his wife had been stopped in Godetia Drive on Wednesday morning on her way to do shopping at Metlife Plaza as well as Pick n Pay and SPAR in Linton Grange.

“We only go shopping on a Wednesday and Sunday, so when my wife was on her way to the water shop [a bottled water outlet], Metlife Plaza, Pick n Pay and SPAR, she was stopped in a roadblock.

“The police officer who stopped her turned her back under threat of arrest and said she must go shopping in Malabar.

“There is no shopping infrastructure in Malabar.

“The little shop at the Engen garage doesn’t have everything,” the man said.

According to the man, the spaza shops in the area practise poor hygiene and do not stock everything needed.

“The law allows for essential shopping, but at this stage it is debatable what are essential goods.

“If we had the same facilities in Malabar as there are in other areas, it would be much better for us,” the man said.