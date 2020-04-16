Make cloth face masks compulsory, UCT experts urge Zweli Mkhize

As SA grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic — which has now infected more than 2500 people locally and killed at least 34 — University of Cape Town medical experts have made a plea to the national government to make the wearing of cloth masks in public places compulsory as one of the strategies to flatten the curve.

In a letter to health minister Zweli Mkhize, a group of “concerned healthcare professionals” said while they support key messages from the national department of health on the importance of social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home during lockdown, one strategy was missing: the wearing of masks.

“This is a fast-moving epidemic with new knowledge emerging daily. We, as concerned healthcare professionals, ask the national department of health to consider adding another bold initiative to further reduce transmission,” they wrote.

“We believe that based on the current evidence, widespread use of masks as an addition to current public health measures could significantly reduce infections and caseload.”