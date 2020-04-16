Kwazakhele fire survivors get temporary homes
Our dignity has been restored.
Those were the words of a thankful Kwazakhele resident who had been living in a crowded, dingy hall with 19 other families after losing everything in the blaze that destroyed their homes on December 16.
The residents moved earlier this week into newly built temporary structures that had been fast-tracked by the government in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The councillor has helped us,” Nonzukiso Ntshoka said.
“We are thankful to have a roof over our heads.
“Where we were staying we had no individual space because there were 86 of us living there.
“Now my baby, who was barely two months old when we moved there, can grow in a safe environment and not be exposed to lots of people.
“Truly, my dignity and our dignities as a group have been restored,” Ntshoka, 30, added.
Sylvia Nginda, 63, who had managed to save a bit of furniture from the blaze, said the space she and others were living in after the fire was far too small.
“When our shacks burnt down a small back room was saved so I did not move to the hall.
“I am grateful that I now do not have to stay in that room.
“We were all enclosed in that small space and I feared that it could have burnt down because the makeshift kitchen was just next to the bed.
“This temporary structure is just right for us,” she said.
Though they were still waiting for water and electricity to be installed, Nandipha Zabo, 28, said they were happy.
“We are happy about the place.
“My family of nine is better off here than where we were.
“The only thing that we are now waiting for is the processing of our ID documents, that were burnt, from home affairs,” she added.
Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said he was ecstatic the fire victims had been moved.
“Because of the Covid-19 precautions ... as you know people are not allowed to [be in proximity] as those people were staying.
“We arranged for this temporary measure for them to be catered for,” Maqula said.
Maqula said his ward had applied to the Housing Development Agency in hopes that ward 19 could benefit from more temporary structures.
“Parallel to this programme we have a de-densification programme for a number of our informal settlements.
“We have a number of informal settlements within our ward which need to be de-densified,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Andile Mfunda said he was thankful to the national government for the funds for the programme.
“We will roll out this programme throughout the metro.
“We have spoken to national and province with regards to the budget for this so that it is not only for this ward.
“Our department is trying to be prepared with temporary structures so that in the event that a person who cannot be quarantined where they now live, they will be placed in a temporary structure,” he said.
Asked why this was done now, Mfunda said the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had budget constraints that disallowed for the building of temporary structures.
“The municipality did not have a budget to build houses, but by liaising with the provincial and national government we were able to fast-track this process,” he added