Kwazakhele fire survivors get temporary homes

Our dignity has been restored.

Those were the words of a thankful Kwazakhele resident who had been living in a crowded, dingy hall with 19 other families after losing everything in the blaze that destroyed their homes on December 16.

The residents moved earlier this week into newly built temporary structures that had been fast-tracked by the government in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The councillor has helped us,” Nonzukiso Ntshoka said.

“We are thankful to have a roof over our heads.

“Where we were staying we had no individual space because there were 86 of us living there.

“Now my baby, who was barely two months old when we moved there, can grow in a safe environment and not be exposed to lots of people.

“Truly, my dignity and our dignities as a group have been restored,” Ntshoka, 30, added.

Sylvia Nginda, 63, who had managed to save a bit of furniture from the blaze, said the space she and others were living in after the fire was far too small.