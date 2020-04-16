Cruise liner in Algoa Bay to refuel, restock — not to dock

This was after new regulations were promulgated by transport minister Fikile Mbalula on March 18 to avert the potential transmission of Covid-19.

“These regulations essentially prohibit cruise liner calls, any crew changes, any disembarkations, apart from returning South African citizens or permanent residents, and any embarkations unless they are for departing foreign nationals.

“However, all parties have worked together to manage individual vessels on a case-by-case basis,” Dubeko said.

He confirmed there were no cases of Covid-19 reported among the crew of the Silver Spirit and that no passengers were on aboard.

“The vessel will receive bunkers/refuel this afternoon [Thursday], and then sail to the next port after completion,” Dubeko said.

He said the vessel would not dock at any South African port.

“Safety precautions implemented by the ports authority in consultation with the port health unit of the department of health include that all foreign vessels entering the ports must receive free pratique [a clean bill of health] from port health and details of the last 10 ports of call are to be recorded,” Debuko said.

The Silver Spirit’s master would have needed to declare, before arriving in the Bay, whether anyone on board was showing any signs of illness.

“If illness was reported, a doctor from port health would have boarded the ship while at anchorage to take swabs from the sick person(s) and those would have sent to the [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] lab for testing.

“Flu-like symptoms reported by vessel masters are being investigated and tested accordingly to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country,” Debuko said.