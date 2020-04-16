COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Lockdown opening will happen in phases'

April 16 2020 - 13:22

Mines to reopen in phases

Minister of minerals and energy resources Gwede Mantashe said the reopening of mines would also happen in phases.

"There's full commitment in the industry to contribute to fighting Covid-19."

April 16 2020 - 13:13

Can neighbourhood watch groups help cops?

Police Minister Bheki Cele said several neighbourhood watch groups have approached the police, offering to help with patrols.

He said it was problematic that it was not clear if those employed by these groups had been vetted.

"The question of patrol can be done by the people who have a line of authority... I don't know if you do know where to go if neighbourhood watch does something wrong."

He added that the police was ready to engage with community policing forums.

April 16 2020 - 12:54

'The lockdown opening will be incremental'

"We don't know but for now, the lockdown will end on April 30 but even if it ends, you can't just open the floodgates in one day," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She said the lockdown would be opened in "an orderly, incremental manner".

"We are going to be announcing every week which areas are being opened... and the conditions of those openings."

April 16 2020 - 12:41

'Not everything will go back to normal'

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says even if the lockdown ends, some regulations will remain in place.

"We are not coming up with many new regulations... we are extending the regulations that exist. We will announce a few amendments to those regulations," she said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

"There are measures that will remain after the lockdown... it doesn't mean everything will go back to normal."

For the lockdown extension, she said regulations around funerals would remain the same and that only 50 people would be allowed to attend.

Turning to children living separately with both parents, she said regulations would allow children to move between the two parents.

On mining and electricity supply, Dlamini-Zuma said: "All the mines that supply Eskom must be fully operational."

The rest of the mining sector will be allowed to operate at a 50% capacity.

Referring to new regulations around essential services, she said some amendments would be made.

"Because of the extension of the lockdown, it's clear we need to make sure there are warehouses that are open... to supply essential services.

Repairs to vehicles used in essential services will be allowed, as well as emergency repairs at homes.

April 16 2020 - 11:50

WATCH LIVE | Gauteng briefs media on containing Covid-19 spread