COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ban on sale of cigarettes and alcohol remains
April 16 2020 - 13:38
Ban on cigarette sales stays
Is there a lift on the ban of selling cigarettes? "No... that has been answered," said minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.
Earlier, Dlamini-Zuma said the alcohol ban also remained in force until the end of April and that no transportation of any alcohol would be allowed - except alcohol that is used for sanitising.
April 16 2020 - 13:28
Defence minister 'saddened' by Alex death
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the army was sad about reports of a man killed by soldiers in the Johannesburg township of Alexandra - but added that people should not venture outside their homes.
"We received the sad news over the weekend of a death in Alex... allegations have been made which point to the SA National Defence Force... just to say, we've noted this report.
"We requested [soldiers] to visit the family home... to reassure the family that there is an investigation which is currently going on by the SA Police Services and the military police... we are therefore unable to comment on what the next course of action will be."
She said she was saddened by the news and hoped the investigation underway would be able to guide the SANDF on what actions to take.
"Obviously the law should take its course."
But she added that people should remain in their homes and not "venture out" to "check" what soldiers are doing in the streets, "or even to provoke them".
She urged especially young people not to go out and risk their lives.
The minister then commented on a "giggle" during the briefing while she was talking.
"It's nice to be young," she said to the apparent "giggler", telling the culprit that he had probably not lost a father yet.
@DMR_SA Minister @GwedeMantashe1 says government has allowed coal to be exported at a reduced capacity. Adds that all collieries that supply @Eskom_SA are operational. #LockdownSA #COVID19SouthAfrica— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 13:22
Mines to reopen in phases
Minister of minerals and energy resources Gwede Mantashe said the reopening of mines would also happen in phases.
"There's full commitment in the industry to contribute to fighting Covid-19."
April 16 2020 - 13:13
Can neighbourhood watch groups help cops?
Police Minister Bheki Cele said several neighbourhood watch groups have approached the police, offering to help with patrols.
He said it was problematic that it was not clear if those employed by these groups had been vetted.
"The question of patrol can be done by the people who have a line of authority... I don't know if you do know where to go if neighbourhood watch does something wrong."
He added that the police was ready to engage with community policing forums.
April 16 2020 - 12:54
'The lockdown opening will be incremental'
"We don't know but for now, the lockdown will end on April 30 but even if it ends, you can't just open the floodgates in one day," said Dlamini-Zuma.
She said the lockdown would be opened in "an orderly, incremental manner".
"We are going to be announcing every week which areas are being opened... and the conditions of those openings."
Amendments to the Disaster Management Regulations are published here https://t.co/OPtMizg9fR #Covid19inSA #day21oflockdown— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 12:41
'Not everything will go back to normal'
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says even if the lockdown ends, some regulations will remain in place.
"We are not coming up with many new regulations... we are extending the regulations that exist. We will announce a few amendments to those regulations," she said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon.
"There are measures that will remain after the lockdown... it doesn't mean everything will go back to normal."
For the lockdown extension, she said regulations around funerals would remain the same and that only 50 people would be allowed to attend.
Turning to children living separately with both parents, she said regulations would allow children to move between the two parents.
On mining and electricity supply, Dlamini-Zuma said: "All the mines that supply Eskom must be fully operational."
The rest of the mining sector will be allowed to operate at a 50% capacity.
Referring to new regulations around essential services, she said some amendments would be made.
"Because of the extension of the lockdown, it's clear we need to make sure there are warehouses that are open... to supply essential services.
Repairs to vehicles used in essential services will be allowed, as well as emergency repairs at homes.
April 16 2020 - 11:50
WATCH LIVE | Gauteng briefs media on containing Covid-19 spread
April 16 2020 - 11:42
Back to school first for grades 12 and seven if lockdown lifts at month end
Pupils in grades 12 and seven will be the first to return to school on May 6 if President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the lockdown at the end of the month.
This is according to proposals contained in the department of basic education's ''draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan” which was discussed with teacher unions and governing body associations on Wednesday.
April 16 2020 - 11:40
Can you say 'stay at home' in SA's official languages?
HLALA EKHAYA pic.twitter.com/tjD2mDyl4Y— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 11:35
'Today was supposed to be freedom day': social media on day 21 of lockdown
As SA reached day 21 of the Covid-19 lockdown on Thursday, some South Africans took to social media to share stories about what they would have got up to on what was - before the extension - supposed to be the last day of lockdown.
we are about to start 2 weeks and get another 2 months surprise 😭😭#day21oflockdown pic.twitter.com/KwDIHXrfxk— Thabiso Mbatha (@Umbatha_) April 15, 2020
April 16 2020 - 11:30
WATCH LIVE | Covid-19 command council gives update on lockdown regulations
Ministers involved in the national command council on Covid-19 will on Thursday brief the media on the lockdown regulations.
SA will enter into the second phase of the lockdown after it was extended by the government as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases.
Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola will today at 12h30 brief the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the #Covid19inSA #lockdown pic.twitter.com/0e8JvyB5OC— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 11:20
NSPCA probes 'barbaric' videos of live frogs, fish being eaten in 'lockdown challenge'
The National Council of SPCA is investigation videos of three South Africans who allegedly ate live animals during a viral lockdown challenge.
After President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the national lockdown, many people have resorted to various challenges, such as downing raw eggs, to keep themselves amused while cooped up at home.
Thousands of social media users have uploaded videos of themselves downing a glass of raw egg, sugar and a shot of alcohol. Some went as far as downing an entire bottle of whiskey or rum. After posting their videos, social media users nominate and tag friends, challenging them to do the same.
April 16 2020 - 11:17
Mbalula to release Easter Weekend traffic statistics on Friday
We joined traffic law enforcement operations this past weekend to enforce lockdown government regulations.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 16, 2020
Tomorrow we will be releasing information regarding these operations related to compliance with lockdown regulations and compliance during the Easter Weekend. https://t.co/DdSUsZqPsC pic.twitter.com/5XKXknZ9cL
April 16 2020 - 10:35
Mkhize meets with Mpumalanga health MEC to discuss flattening Covid-19 curve
Welcomed to Mpumalanga Province by MEC Sasekani Manzini, MP Ms Audrey Maleka and Mayor of Msukwaligwa Local Municipality Cllr Mkhaliphi#Covid_19 #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/ok0HtrYzp3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 10:12
Government ramps up campaign against Covid-19 fake news
The government has put in place a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation process to tackle fake news being shared on various platforms and have them investigated by police for prosecution.
“We are stepping up our campaign against digital misinformation, particularly in relation to Covid-19 and related actions such as the national lockdown,” acting minister of communications Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.
Mthembu said once fake news items or social media posts had been identified, the platform owners would be notified to take down the posts.
Keeping Tshwane clean in the time of Covid-19
April 16 2020 - 10:05
A clean place looks appealing. Cleanliness raises the ordinary to the extraordinary. Church square looking amazing thanks to our team. pic.twitter.com/5Bvdxqibeo— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 09:00
EXPLAINED: How Covid-19 spreads
Viruses such as #COVID19 spread through droplets and contact of person-to-person. If you believe you may have been exposed, isolate yourself and call your primary care physician or contact the public hotline 0800 029 999 to seek medical help @nicd_sa pic.twitter.com/tnd8e2pS4o— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2020
April 16 2020 - 08:50
Police 10111 call centre in Cape Town closed after two staff get Covid-19
National police say the 10111 emergency call centre in Maitland, Cape Town, has been shut down after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the call centre was closed at 4pm on Wednesday after staff from separate shifts were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
Naidoo said evacuation, screening and testing and decontamination processes were immediately conducted at the centre.
April 16 2020 - 07:40
Petition for R500 boost to child support grants nears target of 600,000 signatures
A campaign to persuade the government to urgently increase child support grants by R500 for six months has received 557,707 out of a target of 600,000 signatures.
A group of NGOs and academics wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. The government said it was considering their request to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Yes, I can confirm that we are looking at adjusting temporarily the child-support grant and old-age pension grant," said finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday.
April 16 2020 - 07:30
Tiger Brands closes Albany bakery in Durban after workers test positive for Covid-19
Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after its staff tested positive Covid-19.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that it had close to the bakery as a precautionary measure and that they had contacted the department of health (DOH) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Ensuring the health and safety of our bakery employees is a priority at a time like this. We understand and appreciate the risk our bakeries and drivers face in providing bread to families during this crisis.— Love Albany Bread (@LoveAlbanyBread) April 15, 2020
April 16 2020 - 07:20
SA throws weight behind WHO after Trump pulls funding
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has thrown his - and SA's - full weight behind the World Health Organisation (WHO) as controversy swells over the actions of US President Donald Trump.
Speaking on Wednesday night, Mkhize, who did not mention Trump specifically, spoke about an issue "that has been raging in the media" - a clear reference to the US pulling funding from the WHO.
"I do want to say that on behalf of ourselves in South Africa, we have full confidence both in the WHO and the director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus," he said.
April 16 2020 - 07:18
Shops, hospitals shut as virus strikes frontline workers
Pandemic frontline workers in retail and healthcare have begun to feel the pinch, with shops and hospital units across SA shuttered because of staff infections.
With a lack of protective equipment and little government intervention, they feel critically exposed.
April 16 2020 - 07:15
Maak ’n plan, ministers: Cabinet holds SA’s most crucial meeting
Saving jobs and lives.
This is expected to dominate the agenda as cabinet performs a delicate balancing act to cushion a jobs bloodbath during the pandemic.