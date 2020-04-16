COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ban on sale of cigarettes and alcohol remains

April 16 2020 - 13:38

Ban on cigarette sales stays

Is there a lift on the ban of selling cigarettes? "No... that has been answered," said minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Earlier, Dlamini-Zuma said the alcohol ban also remained in force until the end of April and that no transportation of any alcohol would be allowed - except alcohol that is used for sanitising.

April 16 2020 - 13:28

Defence minister 'saddened' by Alex death

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the army was sad about reports of a man killed by soldiers in the Johannesburg township of Alexandra - but added that people should not venture outside their homes.

"We received the sad news over the weekend of a death in Alex... allegations have been made which point to the SA National Defence Force... just to say, we've noted this report.

"We requested [soldiers] to visit the family home... to reassure the family that there is an investigation which is currently going on by the SA Police Services and the military police... we are therefore unable to comment on what the next course of action will be."

She said she was saddened by the news and hoped the investigation underway would be able to guide the SANDF on what actions to take.

"Obviously the law should take its course."

But she added that people should remain in their homes and not "venture out" to "check" what soldiers are doing in the streets, "or even to provoke them".

She urged especially young people not to go out and risk their lives.

The minister then commented on a "giggle" during the briefing while she was talking.

"It's nice to be young," she said to the apparent "giggler", telling the culprit that he had probably not lost a father yet.