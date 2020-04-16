Businesses rally to help avert Covid-19 crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay
Forming part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s initiative to combat the spread of Covid-19, Isuzu Motors SA has successfully increased the number of hospital beds at public health care facilities across the Bay by at least 160.
Over a period of eight days a team from Isuzu, led by maintenance manager Angus Clark, volunteered to refurbish medical facilities at the Provincial and Livingstone hospitals.
This included renovations at Livingstone to increase its capacity by 135 beds for Covid-19 patients as well as additional cleaning facilities, extra gas points and more ablution facilities.
“The rooms required cleaning, painting, fixing of electrical fittings, converting rooms into ablution and shower facilities, additional internal and external plumbing to four floors, replacing toilets and repairing broken beds and trolleys,” Clark said.
In addition, isolation facilities were created next to each ward, allowing medical staff to change and sanitise before entering the ward, while oxygen and vacuum equipment was serviced and additional points were added to increase the provision of oxygen to the extra beds as well as the existing ones.
“We also replaced more than 100 broken windows and hung screens and curtains in the wards,” Clark said.
While Livingstone Hospital is the dedicated Covid-19 medical institution for hospitalisation, the old decommissioned casualty building at Provincial Hospital was refurbished to accommodate 25 beds to serve as a transfer location for Covid-19 patients.
A further initiative by the Nelson Mandela Business Chamber — in support of doctors, nurses and health care workers serving at the front line of the Covid-19 crisis — saw the establishment of the Ubuntu Covid-19 initiative which aims to proactively mobilise resources to support emergency response readiness activities through a collaborative approach from businesses in the metro.
This included the erection of marquee tents, fully fitted with lighting and electricity as well as tables and chairs, at Dora Nginza Hospital and the Laetitia Bam Clinic in KwaNobuhle.
They will serve as temporary testing facilities.
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Andrew Muir said the business community had placed high priority on supporting efforts which directly contributed towards the planning and readiness if Covid-19 infections reached higher levels in the city.
“We called upon business chamber members and the broader business community to support our Ubuntu Covid-19 Fund so that together we can avert a potential humanitarian crisis,” Muir said.