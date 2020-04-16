Businesses rally to help avert Covid-19 crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay

Forming part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s initiative to combat the spread of Covid-19, Isuzu Motors SA has successfully increased the number of hospital beds at public health care facilities across the Bay by at least 160.

Over a period of eight days a team from Isuzu, led by maintenance manager Angus Clark, volunteered to refurbish medical facilities at the Provincial and Livingstone hospitals.

This included renovations at Livingstone to increase its capacity by 135 beds for Covid-19 patients as well as additional cleaning facilities, extra gas points and more ablution facilities.

“The rooms required cleaning, painting, fixing of electrical fittings, converting rooms into ablution and shower facilities, additional internal and external plumbing to four floors, replacing toilets and repairing broken beds and trolleys,” Clark said.