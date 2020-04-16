Are school supplies essential items?
While some parents are beginning to feel the frustration of trudging through the murky waters of homeschooling others have vented their frustration at not being able to purchase laptops and other items they feel should be considered essential items.
Having struggled for a number of days to find and purchase a much-needed ink cartridge for her home printer, young mother Candice Avgerinos, 33, managed to track one down from a private vendor selling the items from home.
Avgerinos, whose five-year-old son, Dino, attends St Dominic’s Priory School in Miramar, said she had contacted Makro to inquire about the ink cartridge she needed but was told she could not buy one as it was not considered an essential item.
She said a Makro employee had told her there were cartridges in the stores — marked at R1,000 — but they could not be sold.
“Not everything needs to be printed but with my son in grade R, there are practical activities which he needs to do,” Avgerinos said.
Finding himself In a similar situation, a 38-year-old father of two young children, who asked not to be named, said he had been unable to buy a laptop for his eight-year-old son at the weekend.
“I went to Makro to try to get a new laptop for my son, who started online lessons this week,” he said.
“Assistants [in the computer section] would not assist as they said computers do not fall under essential items.
“I really believe that computers, tablets, and printers should be considered essential items based on the unusual circumstances parents and teachers find ourselves in,” the father said.
Fellow frustrated parent Wayne Stock, 45, whose son Kylle, 17, is in matric at Pearson High School in Summerstrand, said though his son did most of the work himself it was sometimes difficult to print out necessary documents or exercises because they did not have a printer at home.
“It is not an option to purchase a printer at the moment but as an essential worker myself I am able to print from work from time to time,” Stock said.
Stock, who works shifts, said it was not always possible to get the printing done on time as he could only get things printed when he was at work.
A Makro employee who spoke to The Herald but did not give their name as they are not authorised to speak to the media, disputed that ink cartridges were not being sold, saying they were selling ink cartridges and other stationery which were considered essential items.
“Laptops and printers are not essential items as per government regulations,” the employee said.
According to the employee, these items were not included on a list distributed by the national government.
“We are strictly after regulations,” the employee said.
The assistant store manager at Game Stores at The Bridge, Gordon Kemp, said while laptops and printers were not available for sale during the lockdown, the store continued to sell ink cartridges, tablets and cellphones, which were considered essential.
While some parents are up in arms about the availability of technological equipment and stores are adhering to strict government regulations, schools are doing their bit to assist parents with homeschooling.
St Dominic’s Priory School head Father Grant James said the school was using the Google Classroom app which was available to download on most devices including smartphones, tablets and notebooks.
Asked what the school was doing to assist those who could not access their work online, James said pupils had been encouraged to form buddy groups on WhatsApp which would enable them to send work to each other.
Westering High School principal Stuart Hayward said the school and its pupils were in a fortunate position as for the past five years the school had not issued hard-copy textbooks but had rather focused on using e-books.
Hayward said that during the lockdown, many teachers had opted to record videos of their lessons and upload them to YouTube or had sent voice notes to explain certain work.
However, schools in the northern areas, where many pupils do not have the luxury of using laptops and iPads or tablets, have been relying on WhatsApp and SMS to continue with their schoolwork.
The principal of Paterson High School in Schauderville, Rose de Doncker, said there had been a number of problems with homeschooling, including a lack of data for some pupils to access the internet.
“It is a really a struggle for most of our learners [but] we have been trying very hard to facilitate teaching and learning through WhatsApp groups,” De Doncker said.
As part of the teaching and learning experience, De Doncker said, teachers at the school, especially those involved with senior classes, had been sending out video lessons as well as pictures of lesson plans and exercises.
“We have had some learners contact us to say they don’t have data to access the work and we do buy data for them,” De Doncker said.