Are school supplies essential items?

While some parents are beginning to feel the frustration of trudging through the murky waters of homeschooling others have vented their frustration at not being able to purchase laptops and other items they feel should be considered essential items.

Having struggled for a number of days to find and purchase a much-needed ink cartridge for her home printer, young mother Candice Avgerinos, 33, managed to track one down from a private vendor selling the items from home.

Avgerinos, whose five-year-old son, Dino, attends St Dominic’s Priory School in Miramar, said she had contacted Makro to inquire about the ink cartridge she needed but was told she could not buy one as it was not considered an essential item.

She said a Makro employee had told her there were cartridges in the stores — marked at R1,000 — but they could not be sold.

“Not everything needs to be printed but with my son in grade R, there are practical activities which he needs to do,” Avgerinos said.

Finding himself In a similar situation, a 38-year-old father of two young children, who asked not to be named, said he had been unable to buy a laptop for his eight-year-old son at the weekend.

“I went to Makro to try to get a new laptop for my son, who started online lessons this week,” he said.

“Assistants [in the computer section] would not assist as they said computers do not fall under essential items.

“I really believe that computers, tablets, and printers should be considered essential items based on the unusual circumstances parents and teachers find ourselves in,” the father said.