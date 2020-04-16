ANC accuses two Bay councillors of breaking lockdown rules

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has accused two of its councillors of breaking lockdown regulations, allegedly by issuing permits illegally and convening a public meeting.



The party’s regional co-ordinator has ordered the councillors of Wards 20 and 29, Morris Ngabase and Vukile Dyele, to hand themselves over to the police...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.