ANC accuses two Bay councillors of breaking lockdown rules
The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has accused two of its councillors of breaking lockdown regulations, allegedly by issuing permits illegally and convening a public meeting.
The party’s regional co-ordinator has ordered the councillors of Wards 20 and 29, Morris Ngabase and Vukile Dyele, to hand themselves over to the police...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.