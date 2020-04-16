Agonising wait for two to collect nearly R17m bagged in the lottery

In a perfect, coronavirus-free world, two people who played the lotto last week and bagged a total of nearly R17m would today be heading to the Ithuba offices to claim their winnings.

But with the lockdown extended, the latest lotto millionaires will have to wait for a minimum of two weeks before getting even a cent of their winnings. This is because, like many South African organisations, the Ithuba offices are shut.

Ithuba’s corporate relations executive, Khensani Mabuza, issued a message to the winners, urging them to remain calm as the winnings would be paid out.

“We urge the two winners to please keep their tickets safe and to secure them by writing their names and ID numbers on the back”, Mabuza said.

“We understand that the winners could be overwhelmed with anxiety, particularly because they have to wait longer than usual before they can claim. We plead with them to remain patient, bearing in mind that all winning tickets have a lifespan of 365 days before they expire.

“We want to assure the winners that we are prepared to assist them through a smooth claiming process once we are able to. This includes psychological counselling, which is essential in helping them deal with this life-changing moment,” she added.