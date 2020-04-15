WATCH | SA’s Miss Universe and Miss USA spread Smile Train hope

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst led a virtual card making activity on the official Miss Universe Instagram page to help spread smiles and awareness for Smile Train, an organisation that provides free cleft surgery across the globe.

The reigning title-holders recounted their experiences with Smile Train, while answering questions from their fans and followers.

They also sent out messages of hope and inspiration to encourage people who are living in isolation during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Tunzi said: “It’s a difficult thing to be alone because of social distancing and the message is for them [cleft patients] to keep strong and to know that we are here and that we are together in this global virtual community.

“Sending my love and light to all [cleft] parents and patients.”