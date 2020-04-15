Taxi drivers burn tyres outside KwaNobuhle police station

A group of irate taxi drivers burnt tyres in front of the KwaNobuhle police station on Monday in protest against the impounding of about 60 taxis at the weekend.

The taxi drivers blocked streets using stones and rubble before making their way to the police station in Mkoko Street.

The protesters started burning tyres at the entrance, before they were dispersed by police using stun grenades who also arrested a 28-year-old man.

A 40-year-old taxi driver, who did not want to be named, said he was confused when he was pulled over by police near Ponana Street on Monday.

“I was doing my usual route, commuting people from their homes to the shopping centre and back, when they pulled me over.

“I had two passengers inside my jikeleza [taxi] which is the maximum number of people we can load at this point, but still they gave me a fine of R2,000 and impounded my car.

“They didn’t tell me why — they just told the passengers to get out my car and take their groceries,” he said.

The 40-year-old said he had been driving a jikeleza for four years, adding that it was his only source of income.

The man said the fine indicated that he had contravened the regulations of the Disaster Management Act and was due to appear in court on June 3.

However, the driver insisted he was not in any way contravening the act.

“I provide an essential service — people are permitted to go buy essential goods.

“KwaNobuhle is big and whether there was a lockdown or not, people use a jikeleza to get to the shopping centre.

“I would understand if I was driving a vehicle that was not roadworthy and I was putting people’s lives at risk,” he said.