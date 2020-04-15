JUST IN | Seven more Covid-19 deaths in SA, cases climb to 2,506

Six of the seven deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal, and one in Gauteng.

The Eastern Cape's two Covid-19-related deaths as confirmed by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba still do not reflect in the national figures.

The number of confirmed cases in the province has risen to 199.

On Tuesday, Mkhize said in a statement that there were 2,415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA — an increase in 143 cases from the day before.

The deaths were reported as:

A 71-year-old woman from KZN, who died on April 10. She had underlying illnesses of diabetes, hypertension and renal failure;

A 79-year-old man from KZN, who died on April 10. It was not known if he had underlying illnesses;

A 86-year-old woman from KZN, who died on April 9. She had underlying hypertension;

A 91-year-old man from KZN, who died on April 12. He had underlying diabetes;

A 73-year-old woman from KZN, who died on April 13. She had underlying diabetes and hypertension;

A 79-year-old woman from KZN, who died on April 13. It was not known if she had underlying illnesses; and

A 50-year-old man from Gauteng, who died on April 13. He had underlying chronic asthma.

At the briefing, communications company MultiChoice, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates announced that they had partnered to provide various pieces of protective equipment to front line health care and other workers.

This included 100,000 N95 masks, 350,000 surgical masks, 100,000 gloves, 10,000 protective overalls, 10,000 wipes and 100,000 shoe covers.