SA citizens stuck in Egypt balk at R800,000 cost of charter flight

Forty-three citizens stranded in Egypt, whose flight home on Tuesday was abruptly cancelled after they paid R7,000 each, now face a whopping bill to charter a flight to Casablanca, Morocco, to get back to SA.

However, they have expressed concern about the exorbitant amount it would cost for them, as a group, to charter the flight — about $47,000 (R871,693) plus $52 (R964) per person in taxes for passengers.

This effectively means each of them will need to pay more than R20,000 each to fly to Casablanca and join other South Africans wanting to return home. They want the government to cover the cost of the charter flight.