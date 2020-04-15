Northern areas shopkeepers living in fear

Many shop owners in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas have gone into hiding after widespread looting of shops.

Burglar bars and gates were the order of the day when a team from The Herald visited stores on Wednesday.

Many of the shopkeepers would not even open their doors.

Happy Mathews, 23, of Happy Shop in Aries Street, Chatty, said he and his elderly father had cleared stock out of their shop overnight after Tuesday’s looting.

“My father is old so we decided to go and pack our stock in town because we are fearing for our lives,” he said.

“The people around here told us we are safe, but we had to pack.

“Even now that it’s empty, I still am scared and I have locked myself inside.

Mzwandile Tanya said he had tried to protect Happy Shop and other informal shop owners in the area.

“Here they did not loot because we took a stand as a community to not allow anyone to loot.

“Now we are unfortunately going to struggle to find a place to buy,” he said.

Alicia Maronie, 22, who lives a few streets away from a Mpuko Street store, Zhenwang Trading Centre — which was looted on Tuesday — asked what hungry people should do.