Metro cop injured as vehicle stoned amid stealing frenzy in northern areas

However, before dispersing, the looters stoned a police vehicle and injured a woman metro police officer.

Metro police chief Yolanda Faro said the officer sustained an injury to the left side of her face when stones were lobbed at the vehicle.

She received treatment at St George’s Hospital.

Faro said other officers suffered bruises in the melee.

A dejected Bekele said he had been home when his brother had phoned “screaming over the phone”.

“I was so shocked,” he said.

His shop had been operating for four years and he had never experienced anything like Tuesday’s mayhem.

Bekele’s shop was one of at least two stores that were looted in the area on Tuesday.

The other shop, Zhenwang Trading Centre, is in Mpuko Street.

By last night it had emerged that at least one other store in the northern areas, in Durban Road, Korsten, had been looted.

Earlier, Bekele said he had been in such shock that he had almost been unable to drive to his brother’s aid.

But he had called the police and then raced to the store.

“It was very scary. I am lucky my brother is safe,” he said.

“I am not worrying about what I lost [but] I am going to wait for a little before [opening again].”

Ward 38 councillor Eddie Harker said he had received a call from residents who live near the two stores when the looting began.

“They told me criminals were robbing the grocery stores and that some community members had joined them.

“In a video they sent to me, I saw people stripping the roof to get into one of the supermarkets [but they] managed to close their doors before the looters gained access,” Harker said.

Bekele said he, too, had been told that the looters had been trying to access a number of stores in the area.

Harker, who received calls about the looting at about noon, immediately called the police.

“It is most unfortunate that most of our people here in this community are very poor and they do not have food.