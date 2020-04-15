Lockdown food parcel run reveals 19 kids, one adult sharing tiny Alex home

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo found 19 children and one adult crammed into a two-room dwelling in the informal settlement while distributing food parcels to hungry residents affected by the coronavirus lockdown in Alexandra.

Makhubo’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the mayor visited the family on Tuesday and found the children in the care of a 34-year-old woman.

“[They live in] a barely furnished home in a highly dense area in between other informal houses ... You have to go through a very narrow passage to get to the house at the back of all the other informal dwellings.

“It is really not a space that is conducive to be raising children or habitable for that number of people, especially young children,” Ndamase told TimesLIVE.

“I am sure it’s a three-by-six metre space that has just been divided into two to create space for people to sleep and a small lounge area where they can sit and eat,” he added.