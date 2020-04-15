Estranged wife charged with grisly Komani murder
A woman and two friends have been arrested on a charge of murder after her estranged husband was found bludgeoned to death near Komani.
School teacher Khayelathu Maqhina, 55, was found dead in his bakkie on Mgcodo Hill in eSidwadweni village on Good Friday. A hunter came across the GWM bakkie teetering on the edge of a cliff. Upon closer inspection, he found Maqhina's bloodied body thrown down the cliff. The man's left eye had been gouged out.
He immediately alerted police.
On Saturday, Maqhina's estranged wife, 50-year-old Nosipho Maqhina, and two others were arrested. The names of the two co-accused could not be established by print deadline on Tuesday evening.
It is believed that the Mount Arthur Junior Secondary School teacher was last seen alive when he visited Nosipho's house late Friday afternoon.
HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE has seen images of the scene where the vehicle was found. The left back door of the bakkie is open and appears to be propping up the vehicle and preventing it from tipping over the edge. Blood splatter could be seen on the back.
Family spokesperson Luvuyo Moyi said it was a “miracle” the vehicle had not tipped over, which would have made it difficult to find the body.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed that three suspects aged between 45 and 57 were arrested on Saturday after the discovery of Maqhina's body next to the road at Swart Water, near Komani.
“Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival they observed that the deceased sustained some injuries. Investigation was conducted that led to the arrest of three suspects.”
Soci said the three appeared before the Cacadu magistrate on Tuesday.
They are in custody and will appear in court again on April 23.
Moyi described Maqhina's killing as heinous. He said his uncle was an “asset” to both his family and community.
Maqhina leaves behind six children, aged between 16 and 30.
Moyi said they were unable to attend court proceedings due to the restrictions on the number of people in court due to Covid-19.
“The mood is sombre in the family. His children are asking themselves questions. The family and the community are shocked.”
Education MEC Fundile Gade on Tuesday extended his and the department's condolences to Maqhina's family.
“The perpetrators must be brought to justice for this wanton act of murder and violence. This is [a] dire loss for the department of a talented teacher who still had so much to offer.”