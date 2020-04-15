Estranged wife charged with grisly Komani murder

A woman and two friends have been arrested on a charge of murder after her estranged husband was found bludgeoned to death near Komani.

School teacher Khayelathu Maqhina, 55, was found dead in his bakkie on Mgcodo Hill in eSidwadweni village on Good Friday. A hunter came across the GWM bakkie teetering on the edge of a cliff. Upon closer inspection, he found Maqhina's bloodied body thrown down the cliff. The man's left eye had been gouged out.

He immediately alerted police.

On Saturday, Maqhina's estranged wife, 50-year-old Nosipho Maqhina, and two others were arrested. The names of the two co-accused could not be established by print deadline on Tuesday evening.

It is believed that the Mount Arthur Junior Secondary School teacher was last seen alive when he visited Nosipho's house late Friday afternoon.