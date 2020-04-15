EL warder may not have been prison patient zero

A warder at the East London corrections centre in West Bank, alleged to be “patient zero” — the first person presumed to have introduced Covid-19 into the prison — may face an internal disciplinary charge of “intentional infection” of her colleagues.

HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE has heard recorded claims by another official about the pending action, which allegedly is on hold until the sick warder recovers and returns to work.

The director of Masimanyane women’s right organisation, Dr Lesley-Ann Foster, confirmed that the organisation had taken on the woman’s case and would consider legal action if officials followed through on the threatened disciplinary action.

The warder was among prison officials to attend a funeral in Majola village at Port St Johns and was allegedly declared by authorities as the first positive Covid-19 case in the women’s section of the prison.

But the department of correctional services says it has no way of determining who first introduced the virus to the prison and has no intention of disciplining anyone “at this stage”.

If proved correct, the claim against the prison authority may have a chilling effect on general willingness to step forward for testing by others, who may fear victimisation.