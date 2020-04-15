Dora Nginza Hospital renovations nearing completion

Renovations under way at Dora Nginza Hospital had met the department’s expectations and would be finished within a week, public works and infrastructure MEC Babalo Madikizela said on Wednesday.

“I am impressed by the work our service providers have put in given the short space of time. In the next week all the work should be done,” he said.

The MEC was visiting Dora Nginza, one of the 22 hospitals the provincial department of health identified as ideal sites to provide medical care to those who were hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

Some of these hospitals will also serve as quarantining centres.

He said the renovations varied depending on the conditions of the particular hospital as some buildings had been abandoned for years while others required minor changes.

Madikizela said the department had been refurbishing dilapidated government buildings but had to prioritise the health facilities.

“We had to move with speed and revamp some of these centres so they can meet the set health standards to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The scope of work includes partitioning some of the wards into single bed [units], and building new ablution facilities so that those who have to be isolated are indeed in isolation.”

On Thursday, he will be heading to Amathole, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi and the Alfred Nzo district on Friday.

Madikizela said the department had injected millions into the projects, knowing very well that improving the state of these hospitals would now be a legacy beyond the pandemic.

Dora Nginza CEO Mbuyiselo Tsibulane said certain wards had been cleared for isolation, particularly for those who could not self-isolate at home.

“The renovations have been really fast-tracked and at this stage, our isolation wards can take six patients who will have access to own ablution facilities.”

“In a way, the pandemic has enabled the government and the department to correct some of the things we have always wanted done,” Tsibulane said.