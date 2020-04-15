Desperate doctors want to know if Covid-19 or our own body kills us

We still don’t know how Covid-19 kills us, and that raises a big red flag for doctors trying to treat critically-ill patients.

Online science publication Nature says that scientists are not sure “whether the virus itself” is what kills us, or whether our immune system’s response is so strong that it “ultimately overwhelms the patient’s organs”.

This puts doctors in a frustrating dilemma in an emergency situation.

If they reach for drugs that “dampen the immune response”, these drugs could also “undermine the body’s own fight against the coronavirus”.

Such drugs would include steroids which “act broadly to suppress the immune system” in general.

“My greatest fear is that this gets taken to an extreme, where people are using whatever they can get their hands on to turn off the immune response,” Daniel Chen, an American immunologist told Nature. “You can’t knock down the immune system at a time when it’s battling an infection.”