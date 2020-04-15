Business as usual on scrapheap

From real-estate to the automotive sector, no company will go unscathed by SA’s five-week lockdown.

Many business owners are fearful that when they reopen, they will be forced to look for new markets, suppliers and customers because consumers’ habits have changed during the lockdown.

Businessman Khusta Jack said companies would have to make many adjustments for when the lockdown was lifted and should prepare for the worst case scenario.

“Things to consider [are], volume of production of goods and services and working hours to be extended or reduced,” he said.

“[Some businesses] will have to look for new markets, suppliers and customers.

“Salaries in some instances will have to be slashed to keep in business, or retrenchments made to rationalise.

“People will have to negotiate or renegotiate with creditors.

“Many companies will go out of business, small and huge.

“Productivity might slump, because of [the] breaking of rhythm,” Jack said.

SA’s economy was already in recession before the coronavirus outbreak and the shock from the pandemic is expected to lead to a steep contraction this year.

For the second time in less than a month, the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Tuesday, bringing the repo rate down to 4.25%.

RE/MAX Independent CEO Kobie Potgieter said the Covid-19 pandemic would ensure that “business as usual” became an outdated notion.

“The lockdown . . . has had, and will continue to have, a major impact on the way we conduct the internal operations of our businesses.

“It has required that we become innovative and strategic in our business’s practices.

“We are making use of social media like never before. WhatsApp video calls, FaceTime and ZOOM are mediums that make having meetings, seminars and training possible and incredibly effective.”

Potgieter said businesses needed to make provision to cover three months’ operating expenses to ensure they were sustainable in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as the coronavirus.

“Additionally, all funds provided by the government aimed to alleviate the burden of this economic crisis can only be accessed if all taxes have been paid up to date.

“There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a major impact on the real estate sector at large.

“The latest international market forecast stated that by the end of the year there can be up to a 38% collapse in transactions.

“This is based on the assumption that the current lockdown will remain in place through April and May, with a gradual lifting through June.

“It is expected that 2021 will see a rapid increase in sales volumes but [this] will not offset the losses in 2020.

“This can largely be attributed to the fact that there is an inability to physically show the houses, although excellent virtual tours are available.”