Business as usual on scrapheap
From real-estate to the automotive sector, no company will go unscathed by SA’s five-week lockdown.
Many business owners are fearful that when they reopen, they will be forced to look for new markets, suppliers and customers because consumers’ habits have changed during the lockdown.
Businessman Khusta Jack said companies would have to make many adjustments for when the lockdown was lifted and should prepare for the worst case scenario.
“Things to consider [are], volume of production of goods and services and working hours to be extended or reduced,” he said.
“[Some businesses] will have to look for new markets, suppliers and customers.
“Salaries in some instances will have to be slashed to keep in business, or retrenchments made to rationalise.
“People will have to negotiate or renegotiate with creditors.
“Many companies will go out of business, small and huge.
“Productivity might slump, because of [the] breaking of rhythm,” Jack said.
SA’s economy was already in recession before the coronavirus outbreak and the shock from the pandemic is expected to lead to a steep contraction this year.
For the second time in less than a month, the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Tuesday, bringing the repo rate down to 4.25%.
RE/MAX Independent CEO Kobie Potgieter said the Covid-19 pandemic would ensure that “business as usual” became an outdated notion.
“The lockdown . . . has had, and will continue to have, a major impact on the way we conduct the internal operations of our businesses.
“It has required that we become innovative and strategic in our business’s practices.
“We are making use of social media like never before. WhatsApp video calls, FaceTime and ZOOM are mediums that make having meetings, seminars and training possible and incredibly effective.”
Potgieter said businesses needed to make provision to cover three months’ operating expenses to ensure they were sustainable in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as the coronavirus.
“Additionally, all funds provided by the government aimed to alleviate the burden of this economic crisis can only be accessed if all taxes have been paid up to date.
“There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a major impact on the real estate sector at large.
“The latest international market forecast stated that by the end of the year there can be up to a 38% collapse in transactions.
“This is based on the assumption that the current lockdown will remain in place through April and May, with a gradual lifting through June.
“It is expected that 2021 will see a rapid increase in sales volumes but [this] will not offset the losses in 2020.
“This can largely be attributed to the fact that there is an inability to physically show the houses, although excellent virtual tours are available.”
Jendamark Automation group MD Quinton Uren said no-one really knew what the short or long-term economic and social impact of the Covid-19 lockdown would be.
What was known was that business owners and people generally needed to be proactive and return to work as soon as possible within safe, regulated limits.
“As a business operating in uncertain times, our job is to do what is within our control and protect our employees as far as possible.
“For businesses like ours, which are export-based, we will see a lot more localisation and self-reliance, as we seek local solutions for products or components that are in short supply globally.
“The good news is that out of times of crisis, new technologies emerge as people seek new ways of doing things.”
Nelson Mandela University economics department professor and economist Ronney Ncwadi said it would not be business as usual when the lockdown was lifted.
“There’s been low growth, we’ve been downgraded and this has been preceded by load-shedding, which means production companies are at a standstill.
“This means that customers may not have buying power as it was before the lockdown as some would have lost some income due to the stayaway from work and they might be faced with high prices.
“Consumers now are used to home-based food, which means fast food outlets could face setbacks as consumers are now used to eating at home.
“People would have also got used to working and buying online so businesses must prepare for that kind of approach even after the lockdown,” Ncwadi said.