Bay teenager killed, three wounded in suspected drive-by shootings

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of murder and three of attempted murder after a teenager was shot dead in a suspected drive-by shooting and three other people were wounded in separate incidents on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, between 6.55pm and 7.20pm four drive-by shootings took place in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

Naidu said the body of Somlezo Mfana, 14, was found in a field at the corner of Mpuko Street and William Slammert Drive, Bethelsdorp, with a gunshot wound to the back.

During the same period, three other people, aged 14, 15 and 24 sustained gunshot wounds in separate incidences.

“The incidents occurred in Phambile, Sweden and Romania streets which are close to each other [in Bethelsdorp],” Naidu said.

All three victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

The motives and circumstances of all the shootings were yet to be determined, Naidu said.

“Preliminary reports indicate that all of the incidents may have been drive-by shootings,” Naidu said.

SAPS provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said she was appalled by the shootings and had instructed that a task team immediately be set up to investigate the recent cases.

“At a time when the country is in a national lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, there are still criminals who have the audacity to break the rules and commit such serious and violent crimes,” she said.

“I urge the communities to come forward and assist us in tracing and arresting the suspects.”