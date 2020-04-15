Animal shelters battling to survive during lockdown launch fundraising campaigns
Animal shelters provide a vital service, but two in Nelson Mandela Bay say they are struggling and without some help will battle to continue working during the national lockdown aimed at curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.
Deidre Swift, of the Uitenhage SPCA, said they were battling particularly as they had not yet received payment for services from the municipality.
“The municipality has not paid us since December despite repeated requests and advising them of our dire financial position.
“Luckily we have food for our animals but we won’t be able to pay our staff after Tuesday, bearing in mind that five of our staff have locked down at the kennels of their own free will and most are the sole breadwinners of their homes,” Swift said.
She said they had to remain operational during the lockdown period but with staff living onsite, there were additional costs.
“We are not in a good place and we have appealed to the public, which is quite embarrassing because generally the public does assist us and we are now asking for even more help and we are also trying different things like online auctions on our Facebook page.”
Swift said there were operational costs that included utility bills, the telephone line and fuel.
“We need fuel to check on abandoned or injured animals and we need sanitisers and masks for when we do have to go out.
“We’re already in arrears with our electricity account and we also need veterinary and emergency supplies,” Swift said.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki on Tuesday said he would respond to questions by 5pm, but then failed to do so.
In February, The Herald reported on the lack of payment by the municipality.
At that time, Swift said the organisation which operates the only municipal pound in the metro, was owed about R35,000.
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League Port Elizabeth is also running a Back-a-Buddy campaign.
Speaking on their behalf, Linda-Louise Swain said they had had to close their charity shop and clinic during the lockdown and as such there was no money coming in.
“We are running a weekday two-hour emergency service at our clinic, between 9am and 11am.
“That means a vet and two inspectors need to remain on 24-hour call throughout this period, reaching these communities and their animals,” Swain said.
She said they worked predominantly in informal settlements and low-income areas of Port Elizabeth assisting with all animal needs.
Swain said their costs included emergency hospital costs for injured animals, petrol costs for call-outs to 24-hour emergency cases, including gunshot wounds, car accident cases, dogfighting, neglect, abuse and feeding of farm animals in lockdown on remote plots.
They had started a campaign on Sunday and by Monday were sitting with more than R8,000. Their target was R100,000.
Visit the Facebook pages of both organisations to make a donation or for more information.