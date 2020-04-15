Animal shelters battling to survive during lockdown launch fundraising campaigns

Animal shelters provide a vital service, but two in Nelson Mandela Bay say they are struggling and without some help will battle to continue working during the national lockdown aimed at curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.

Deidre Swift, of the Uitenhage SPCA, said they were battling particularly as they had not yet received payment for services from the municipality.

“The municipality has not paid us since December despite repeated requests and advising them of our dire financial position.

“Luckily we have food for our animals but we won’t be able to pay our staff after Tuesday, bearing in mind that five of our staff have locked down at the kennels of their own free will and most are the sole breadwinners of their homes,” Swift said.

She said they had to remain operational during the lockdown period but with staff living onsite, there were additional costs.

“We are not in a good place and we have appealed to the public, which is quite embarrassing because generally the public does assist us and we are now asking for even more help and we are also trying different things like online auctions on our Facebook page.”

Swift said there were operational costs that included utility bills, the telephone line and fuel.

“We need fuel to check on abandoned or injured animals and we need sanitisers and masks for when we do have to go out.

“We’re already in arrears with our electricity account and we also need veterinary and emergency supplies,” Swift said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki on Tuesday said he would respond to questions by 5pm, but then failed to do so.