Viruses could have been the great unifier
While the coronavirus is compelling nations and communities to work together like never before, viruses may have been what made us one in the first place.
That’s the view of paleo-anthropologist Stephanie Baker from the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg, who is manager of the Drimolen caves site in the Cradle of Humankind northwest of Johannesburg where the landmark discovery of a new human-like fossil was recently made.
The discovery of the Homo erectus fossil DNH134, announced last week, reveals that the origin of modern humans could have been in Southern Africa and not East Africa as has been thought until now and that the lineage of this particular human ancestor dates back as far as 2.04 million years ago, at least 150,000 years earlier than was previously understood.
This week, The Herald asked Baker, 32, what humankind’s ancient past revealed about what we are now facing with the coronavirus, where it came from and how we should confront it.
She said to start with, viruses were a lot older than people.
“Viruses have been about for over a billion years.
“Our ancient human ancestors, both millions of years ago as well as our more recently deceased ancestors such as Neanderthals, undoubtedly struggled with their own viral and bacterial infections.
“These infections either decimated populations or strengthened them, or a combination of both.”
A new virus like Covid-19 presented a particular challenge, she said.
“If a population is presented with a novel virus like we are facing now, there are no natural antibodies in that population’s arsenal of viral defences to assist with immunity.
“The body needs to either develop these or succumb to the illness.
“Often, we see both responses in a population.”
Some people infected by Covid-19 had only presented mild symptoms, meaning their systems had been naturally capable of fighting the infection, she noted.
“From a broader evolutionary standpoint, these people with their coincidentally mutated genomes would be those most likely to breed ‘stronger’ offspring, passing their conveniently adapted DNA to the next generation.
“Over many generations, you begin to see a heavily adapted and well-defended immune system for a particular environment.”
But our human ancestors had moved about, she pointed out.
“In the case of something like Homo erectus, such as DNH 134, this species may have been a carrier of viruses it naturally encountered in one area of the world, and may have transmitted them once it moved out of Africa.
“This had potentially disastrous effects as it encountered other populations which had no defences.
“These could be some of the contributing factors that led to there only being one species of human on the planet today.”
Baker said modern humans were an anomaly in the natural world in terms of their ability and desire to capitalise on every available landscape and ecosystem, not only adapting to the environment, but also transforming it to better suit their needs.
Like all the great apes, humans are a tropical and warm-climate species.
Yet we find people living, for instance, in the icy northern fringes of the globe where they change the environment by making their houses and clothes warmer.
“Our ancestors, while still adaptable, were far more interconnected with and dependent on the immediate environment in which they lived.”
“They had comprehensive knowledge, for instance, of what plants were edible, which would kill you and which could be used for medicinal purposes,” she said.
“That ancient knowledge far outstrips the knowledge we have in this regard today.
“Most of us don’t even know which plants in our own gardens are edible, let alone on the landscape.”
One of the fundamental characteristics of modern humans was that they had moved beyond just living on a landscape and simply surviving, she said.
“Our insatiable curiosity and need to push the boundaries will at times result in pandemics as we see with coronavirus.
“But the size of the global community and how easy it is to travel anywhere on the planet is why this is a global pandemic rather than a regional epidemic,” Baker said.