Viruses could have been the great unifier

While the coronavirus is compelling nations and communities to work together like never before, viruses may have been what made us one in the first place.

That’s the view of paleo-anthropologist Stephanie Baker from the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg, who is manager of the Drimolen caves site in the Cradle of Humankind northwest of Johannesburg where the landmark discovery of a new human-like fossil was recently made.

The discovery of the Homo erectus fossil DNH134, announced last week, reveals that the origin of modern humans could have been in Southern Africa and not East Africa as has been thought until now and that the lineage of this particular human ancestor dates back as far as 2.04 million years ago, at least 150,000 years earlier than was previously understood.

This week, The Herald asked Baker, 32, what humankind’s ancient past revealed about what we are now facing with the coronavirus, where it came from and how we should confront it.

She said to start with, viruses were a lot older than people.

“Viruses have been about for over a billion years.

“Our ancient human ancestors, both millions of years ago as well as our more recently deceased ancestors such as Neanderthals, undoubtedly struggled with their own viral and bacterial infections.

“These infections either decimated populations or strengthened them, or a combination of both.”

A new virus like Covid-19 presented a particular challenge, she said.

“If a population is presented with a novel virus like we are facing now, there are no natural antibodies in that population’s arsenal of viral defences to assist with immunity.

“The body needs to either develop these or succumb to the illness.

“Often, we see both responses in a population.”

Some people infected by Covid-19 had only presented mild symptoms, meaning their systems had been naturally capable of fighting the infection, she noted.

“From a broader evolutionary standpoint, these people with their coincidentally mutated genomes would be those most likely to breed ‘stronger’ offspring, passing their conveniently adapted DNA to the next generation.

“Over many generations, you begin to see a heavily adapted and well-defended immune system for a particular environment.”

But our human ancestors had moved about, she pointed out.

“In the case of something like Homo erectus, such as DNH 134, this species may have been a carrier of viruses it naturally encountered in one area of the world, and may have transmitted them once it moved out of Africa.

“This had potentially disastrous effects as it encountered other populations which had no defences.

“These could be some of the contributing factors that led to there only being one species of human on the planet today.”