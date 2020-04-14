Two new mobile cranes for PE harbour

Two new mobile cranes have been offloaded at the Port Elizabeth harbour just as the Eastern Cape’s citrus industry is expected to flourish this season amid increased demand for fruits packed with vitamin C across the globe.

Transnet Port Terminal’s acting CEO Michelle Phillips said having lost a crane to gale force winds in 2018 had set the harbour back for months.

“The arrival of these two modern cranes will ensure that our promise to industry is realised,” she said.

Phillips said the cranes arrived at a critical time for the citrus industry.

“We are at the start of the 2020 citrus season and we are very pleased that we are able to contribute positively towards the growth of this economy, especially during these challenging times,” Phillips said.

Sundays River Citrus Company MD Hannes de Waal said the citrus industry had seen a decent increase in demand for citrus since the start of the export season in March.

But the next four months will determine the ultimate success of the season with the Middle East, Europe, Russia and North America markets opening up.

“Export to these markets will start in July and August.

“However, we have to be careful about making any predictions at this time,” he said.

De Waal said there could be a strong marker but that meant nothing if the fruits could not leave the ports.

“While the supply chain is open we will ship.

“But we were left surprised by demand for citrus as no-one could have predicted what Covid-19 has done to the world.”

He said with the spread of Covid-19 the company had to immediately change the way it worked.

“At the moment face masks are scarcer than gold bullion, but we are sticking to the social distancing rules which can be hard for people in a packhouse.”

He said the company also regularly checked workers’ temperatures.

“We are happy with what we managed to implement and keep making progress.”

He expected the ports to be faced with a bottleneck of produce and goods once the lockdown ended.

“We are a little concerned about the ports but time will only tell in the next few months.”

Modern and highly efficient, the two cranes have multi-use capabilities and can lift up to 104 metric tons.

Phillips said the cranes could also move up and down the quayside according to berth activity — boasting an ability to handle new Panamax containers and Cape size bulk vessels alike.

“A simulator has been on-site for the past month with the company that sold the cranes providing training to our employees which was built into our purchase arrangement — and we are quite impressed with the skills employees are demonstrating,” Phillips said.

The mobile harbour cranes are part of Transnet Port Terminal’s R2bn equipment investment for 2020.